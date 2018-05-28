Portugal. The Man receive first Canadian Gold Album Award plaques in Toronto

Portugal. The Man were in Toronto last Thursday to help kick off the Budweiser Stage’s outdoor concert season with a co-headlining show alongside Canadian indie all-stars Broken Social Scene. Prior to their highly anticipated return to the city, the Portland-based band was surprised with their first Canadian Gold Album Award plaques for their 2017 LP Woodstock by Warner Music Canada. The album features the summer 2017 hit single “Feel It Still,” which they also received new 4x Platinum custom plaques for.

Watch the video for “Feel It Still” below.