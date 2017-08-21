Portugal. The Man receive first Canadian Gold plaques for ‘Feel It Still’ in Toronto

Prior to two sold-out headlining shows last week at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall, Portland, OR-based band Portugal. The Man were surprised with their first Canadian Gold award plaques by Warner Music Canada for their summer hit “Feel It Still.” The track comes off their eighth full length studio album Woodstock, released earlier in 2017.

The band shared the news with their fans through their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX6n1NxgfSD/?taken-by=kawaiiathy

“We love this song,” the band said in an Instagram post earlier in the week, when they were also presented with Gold RIAA plaques. “It’s the most natural thing we’ve ever done.”

Watch the video for “Feel It Still” below.