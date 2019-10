SHAED receive first Canadian Gold plaque in Toronto

Prior to their highly anticipated show at Toronto’s Velvet Underground, American electro-pop trio SHAED were presented with a Canadian Gold Single Award plaque by Universal Music Canada for their breakthrough hit “Trampoline.” Initially released in 2018, the song has since been re-released in 2019 with vocals from Multi-Platinum artist ZAYN.

Watch the music video for “Trampoline” below.