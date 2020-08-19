Town Hall Invitation: Share your recovery measures ideas with Minister of Canadian Heritage, Steven Guilbeault

Dear members and music industry stakeholders,

Canadian Heritage, in collaboration with ADISQ, CIMA and Music Canada, would like to invite you to a virtual town hall on September 9, 2020, from 3 to 4 p.m. EST. This event is an opportunity for you to share your ideas with the Minister of Canadian Heritage, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, on recovery measures that would ensure the music sector’s economic recovery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stuart Johnston, CIMA President and Solange Drouin, ADISQ Public Affairs Vice-President and General Director, will be moderating the meeting in both official languages. Participants are encouraged to speak in the language of their choice as simultaneous interpretation and closed captioning will be available during the town hall.

REGISTRATION

Ahead of this town hall, participants are invited to submit their ideas and suggestions regarding the recovery measures that should be taken by the government.

Click here to register and submit your suggestions.

Panelists will be invited in advance to speak to their specific recommendations during the town hall.

You can register any time before the event. If you would like to be considered to present your ideas during the town hall, please submit your comments by 5.p.m. September 1st through the registration link above.

Individuals and organizations are invited to propose recovery measures that meet some or all of the pillars of the framework developed by Canadian Heritage:

Foster the sustainability of the arts and culture ecosystem by ensuring more stable sources of income for organizations and better remuneration for artists, creators and cultural workers;

Increase demand for Canadian art, productions and cultural products;

Increase the number of people from under-represented and equity-seeking groups who can earn a living through the creation and production of art and culture, including in leadership and leadership positions;

Reduce the ecological footprint of arts, culture, and heritage.

For any questions, please contact Erica Meekes at emeekes@musiccanada.com.