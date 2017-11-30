Applications for the PASSPORT: Music Export Summit are now open

Canadian self-managed artists, artist managers, and music company entrepreneurs active in artist management have until December 15, 2017, to apply for the PASSPORT: Music Export Summit, a new program designed to prepare export-ready artists and entrepreneurs with training in business skills and artistic product development.

The program will begin with parallel East and West summits. The Music Export Summit West will take place in Winnipeg from February 21-25, 2018, and will also include a stream for Indigenous artists and companies. The Music Export Summit East will take place in Halifax from February 28 to March 4, 2018.

The PASSPORT website provides the following training overview:

Importance and value of export for the Canadian music industry The challenges and opportunities of the global release landscape Market intelligence and specifics for target markets (UK, EU, USA) Developing an export marketing plan

Selected participants from these initial sessions will be chosen to attend a follow-up Masterclass event from April 8-12, 2018, at the National Music Centre in Calgary, in which they will conduct follow-ups on their export plans and create media assets for international marketing. The Masterclass will also include streamed live performances.

The eligibility guidelines on the PASSPORT website state that “Submissions will be accepted from export-ready artists and artist managers who are preparing for market development and export activities. Participants will have made initial inroads into international markets or are preparing for their first international showcase festival or tour in the coming 6-18 months. Participants will have taken part in foundational business training through their provincial music industry association, Canada’s Music Incubator, or regional music conferences, and have experience with basic administrative and music marketing tasks.”

The PASSPORT: Music Export Summit is produced by Manitoba Music in partnership with Music Nova Scotia, Canada’s Music Incubator, and the National Music Centre, and the project is funded in part by FACTOR, the Government of Canada and Canada’s private radio broadcasters.

For more information on eligibility, scheduling, and to apply, visit the PASSPORT: Music Export Summit website.