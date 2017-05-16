Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame reveals 2017 Inductees

After a five year hiatus, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will return for 2017 at Toronto’s iconic Massey Hall on September 23. This year’s inductees include influential Canadian artists Beau Dommage, Bruce Cockburn, Neil Young, and Stéphane Venne.

“We are thrilled to be back to celebrate the extraordinary careers of Beau Dommage, Bruce Cockburn, Neil Young and Stéphane Venne at this year’s ceremony at Massey Hall,” said Stan Meissner, Chair, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. “These inductees truly highlight the depth and incredible legacy of the songwriting talent we have here in Canada.”

The ceremony will feature tribute performances by Canadian artists including Arkells, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Damien Robitaille, Daniel Lavoie, Don Ross, Élage Diouf, France D’amour, Florence K, Julie Payette, k.d. lang, Randy Bachman, William Prince and Whitehorse.

Tickets for the ceremony will be available to the public beginning on Friday, May 19 at 10am via Massey Hall’s website.