Jess Moskaluke surprised with Canadian Gold plaque during JUNO weekend in Vancouver

Canadian country star Jess Moskaluke was surprised with a Gold Single Award plaque from MDM Recordings for her single “Kiss Me Quiet” during JUNO weekend in Vancouver. “Kiss Me Quiet” is the Saskatchewan singer-songwriter’s second solo Gold track certification, with “Cheap Wine & Cigarettes” earning Platinum status in 2016. Moskaluke has also received a Gold certification for her collaboration with Paul Brandt on “I’m An Open Road,” which was certified in June of 2017.

Moskaluke spent the better part of the JUNO Awards festivities recovering from the flu, but that did not stop her from sharing the news with her fans through Instagram as soon as she could.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgy-RvehiFF/?taken-by=jessmoskaluke

Watch the video for “Kiss Me Quiet” below.