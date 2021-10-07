Join Music Canada at Canadian Music Week’s Virtual Voices series on Canadian Music Data in 2021

Join Music Canada at Canadian Music Week’s (CMW) Virtual Voices series next week on Tuesday, October 12th at 2pm ET as we, and our celebrated guests, break down ‘Canadian Music Data in 2021’. This panel will feature a conversation with Erik Sowden, Head of Commercial Development at MRC Data; Alex Bellissimo, Director of Commercial Revenue at Warner Music Canada; and our Moderator Miranda Mulholland, Artist and Music Canada’s Creative Culture Advisor.

The panel will focus on Canadians’ love of music, and the data on streaming that confirms it. MRC Canada’s data shows that Canada is close to hitting a new major milestone in streaming. Sometime soon, it’s expected that Canada will hit 2 billion songs streamed per week. The size and rapid growth of the streaming marketplace in Canada is an incredible achievement. At this panel, hear from industry professionals for their take on this strong, dynamic – but highly competitive – marketplace.

This is a free virtual event. To register, please click here.

