News

Lido Pimienta wins 2017 Polaris Music Prize

Lido Pimienta accepting the 2017 Polaris Music Prize in Toronto

Colombian-Canadian artist Lido Pimienta was awarded the 2017 Polaris Music Prize Monday night in Toronto for her politically-charged and independently released album, La Papessa.

Determined by a Grand Jury of 11 music media professionals, the $50,000 Polaris Prize is awarded to the best Canadian album of the year “judged solely on artistic merit without regard to genre, sales history or label affiliation.” $3,000 will be awarded to the nine Short List nominees.

Accepting the award from 2016 winner Kaytranda, Pimienta was joined on The Carlu stage by her son and mother, noting the struggles her family’s endured and overcome as immigrants to Canada. Pimienta thanked the Cree, Anishinaabe, and Haudenosaunee Indigenous groups, and “all the single mothers out there who inspire me.”

The evening was live streamed by CBC Music, and also featured performances from Feist, Lisa Leblanc, Tanya Tagaq, Leif Vollebekk, and Weaves. Lido Pimienta’s performance of “La Capacidad” from the winning album La Papessa can be viewed below.

Categories: Industry News
