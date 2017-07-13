Polaris Music Prize reveals 2017 Short List



The 2017 Polaris Music Prize Short List was revealed today via live stream through CBC Music’s website and Facebook page, broadcast from CBC’s Toronto headquarters.

The 2017 Polaris Music Prize Short List is:

A Tribe Called Red – We Are The Halluci Nation

BADBADNOTGOOD – IV

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

Gord Downie – Secret Path

Feist – Pleasure

Lisa LeBlanc – Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?

Lido Pimienta – La Papessa

Tanya Tagaq – Retribution

Leif Vollebekk – Twin Solitude

Weaves – Weaves

The annual Polaris Music Prize recognizes excellence in Canadian music based solely on artistic merit, judged by a panel of music critics, with no regard for sales, popularity, or genre. This year’s winning album will be announced at the Polaris Gala at The Carlu in Toronto on September 18, and will also be live streamed by CBC Music.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made the Short List!

You can watch the Short List reveal below: