Music Canada and Government of Ontario Join Forces to Improve Access to Music Education

May 2, 2018, Toronto: In a new program announced today, Music Canada and the Government of Ontario will improve the inventory of musical instruments and access to quality music education in Ontario’s publicly funded schools with the supply of refurbished and recycled musical instruments. The program is made possible through a $3 million investment by the Government of Ontario over a period of three years.

The Honourable Indira Naidoo-Harris, Minister of Education, and Amy Terrill, Executive Vice President, Music Canada made the announcement today at St. Joseph’s College School in Toronto.

“Studying music and art leads to creative and enriching learning experiences,” says Minister Naidoo-Harris. “This innovative program helps students grow and develop a greater sense of well-being. We’re pleased to be working with Music Canada on this important commitment that supports music education and gives students new opportunities to explore.”

“Music education delivers a power pack of benefits, preparing young people for careers, not just in music but in any profession requiring creativity and problem-solving,” says Terrill. “With top notch instruments we can remove one more obstacle standing in the way of quality music education for all young people no matter where they live or their economic circumstances.”

The Three R’s Music Program/Le Programme musical des trois R will put more instruments in classrooms throughout the province through three stages: it will rescue damaged instruments from Ontario’s schools or from our communities, restore them to working order, and reunite them with young people.

Music Canada will partner with numerous organizations to enhance delivery of the program including MusiCounts, ArtsCan Circle, the Coalition for Music Education and companies and artists in Ontario’s dynamic music industry. Stakeholders from the Ontario Fire Service including the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFMEM) and the Ontario Professional Firefighters Association (OPFFA) have also agreed to offer support and outreach into communities and schools in municipalities in every geographic region.

Supporting quotes:

“The Ontario Music Educators’ Association is very pleased that funding will be available to support instrument repairs in Ontario schools. Instrumental music programs in our province hold a long and rich history and legacy, our instruments are well used and as such, require regular maintenance to keep them in working and playable order for our students. As instruments age and are used regularly, repairs are required to replace worn pads, springs, strings, adjustments and alignments of necks & fretboards, cracks, bridges, etc. We welcome this partnership with Music Canada and look forward to sharing the information with our members.” – Tony Leong, President, Ontario Music Educators’ Association

“The very best music and art come from experience and deep listening and through this generous initiative it’s time the Country will have an opportunity to hear these communities. There are so many powerful creative, artistic voices, and stories in these communities that need to be heard.“ – Mike Stevens, Founder, ArtsCan Circle

“The Coalition for Music Education is pleased to partner with Music Canada in this initiative. We envision Canada as a country where the lives of all children are enriched by quality music education programs, and where their active participation in music is valued and properly resourced in our communities. The refurbishment of music instruments in Ontario schools is a huge step forward in achieving this goal.” – Rob Barg, Treasurer, Coalition for Music Education

“MusiCounts is proud to partner with Music Canada on the Three R’s Music Program to help ensure youth have access to quality instruments and music education in their schools.” – Kristy Fletcher, Executive Director, MusiCounts

̶ 30 ̶

For more information:

Corey Poole, Music Canada

cpoole@musiccanada.com

+1 (647) 808-7359

About Music Canada

Music Canada is a non-profit trade organization that represents the major record companies in Canada: Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada and Warner Music Canada. Music Canada also works with some of the leading independent record labels and distributors, recording studios, live music venues, concert promoters, managers and artists in the promotion and development of the music cluster.