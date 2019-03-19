Music Canada welcomes 2019 Federal Budget, looks forward to concluding Copyright Act review to address the Value Gap

March 19, 2019, Toronto: Today in the House of Commons Minister of Finance Bill Morneau tabled the 2019 Federal Budget. Titled Investing in the Middle Class, the Budget is focused on improving affordability and employment opportunities through various measures including skills training and affordable housing initiatives.

“Music Canada welcomes the Government of Canada’s increased funding to the Canada Music Fund and Canada Arts Presentation Fund as part of today’s budget announcement, but there remains much work to be done to address the Value Gap hurting the music sector,” says Graham Henderson, President and CEO of Music Canada. “For labels and artists to be competitive and financially successful, they need a sustainable business framework.”

“Recently the United States and the European Union have taken steps to address the Value Gap. Canada has an opportunity to join the community of nations in protecting and fostering the careers of creators. During the Copyright Act review, the creative community was virtually unanimous in urging the government to repeal decades-old subsidies through which individual creators enrich billion dollar technology and broadcasting platforms,” Henderson stresses. “We sincerely look forward to working with the government to seize this opportunity while concluding the review of the Copyright Act.”

Musician, label owner, and music festival founder Miranda Mulholland emphasized the economic impact of the arts, and the need for urgent action to protect the careers of creators.

“As the government focuses on equipping Canadians with the skills to match today’s job market, the huge positive economic impact of the arts should never be underestimated,” says Mulholland. “Therefore we must also protect professions in music and the arts as viable career paths. The Copyright Act review provides a means to help Canadian music creators thrive in the modern marketplace, and I’m committed to working with the government to make that happen.”

The full Investing in the Middle Class Budget Plan 2019 is available on the Government of Canada website.

About Music Canada

Music Canada is a non-profit trade organization that represents the major record companies in Canada: Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada and Warner Music Canada. Music Canada also works with some of the leading independent record labels and distributors, recording studios, live music venues, concert promoters, managers and artists in the promotion and development of the music cluster.