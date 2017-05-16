Music is back on Parliament Hill as Scott Helman, Vincent Vallières take the stage at Capital Beat with special guest speaker The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

OTTAWA, May 16, 2017 : Music Canada and Quebecor, as presenting sponsors, are excited to bring an intimate celebration of some of Canada’s best music and artists back to Parliament Hill on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Also sponsored by TD Bank Group and Stingray Digital, Capital Beat will bring together parliamentarians, Hill staff and media for a non-partisan evening designed to celebrate Canadian music among Ottawa’s most important decision-makers. Capital Beat’s previous incarnation, Minister’s Music Night, was named by Maclean’s Magazine as one of the five events that matter most to Ottawa’s power brokers.

The event will take place in The Studio at the National Arts Centre (1 Elgin Street) and will include performances by Scott Helman and Vincent Vallières, as well as special guest speaker The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Following the breakout success of his debut Augusta EP in 2014, which includes the Platinum Single “Bungalow,” Scott Helman has just released his first full-length album Hôtel de Ville on Warner Music Canada and is currently on tour supporting his first single “Kinda Complicated.”

Sherbrooke’s own Vincent Vallières is a staple of the Quebec music scene. His 2009 album Le Monde tourne fort earned a Platinum certification, on the strength of his hit single On va s’aimer encore, which became an instant classic. Three years after Fabriquer l’aube, which earned a Gold certification, Vincent Vallières came out with his seventh album in March of this year, Le temps des vivants, whose first single “Bad Luck” is currently sitting atop the radio charts.

The two headliners will perform 45 minute sets followed by an afterparty at the National Arts Centre with music curated by DJ del Pilar.

“I’m so pleased that we are able to bring this intimate celebration of music back to Parliament Hill with a brand-new look,” said Amy Terrill, Executive Vice President of Music Canada. “Music is an essential part of Canada’s national identity and a significant economic contributor. Capital Beat is an incredible way to emphasize the value of music and the importance of Canada’s music creators.”

“It is both a pleasure and an honour for Québecor to help foster an exchange between artists, politicians and industry people but, most of all, we are happy to bring these remarkable musical talents to the attention of our nation’s parliamentarians,” said J.Serge Sasseville, Québecor’s Senior Vice President, Corporate and Institutional Affairs.

Capital Beat is an invitation only event. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.capitalbeat.ca.

