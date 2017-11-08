Niall Horan receives Gold plaque for debut album ahead of intimate Toronto show

On Wednesday, November 1, pop sensation Niall Horan paid his Toronto die-hards a special visit for an intimate show at Massey Hall in support of his debut solo album, Flicker. Prior to the highly anticipated performance, Horan was surprised with a Gold plaque for the album by Universal Music Canada, which also commemorates his Double Platinum singles “Slow Hands” and “This Town.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbAp83NHxRT/

Following the presentation, the former One Direction member went on to perform tracks off his latest album for the excited Toronto crowd, including a cover of the 1D hit “Fool’s Gold.” As a member of the pop group, Horan earned four Canadian Gold Album Award certifications, with Take Me Home and Up All Night both earning Triple Platinum status.

The Irish singer-songwriter will return to Toronto next year for a show at Budweiser Stage on September 5, 2018.

Watch the lyric video for “Slow Hands” from the Gold-certified album Flicker below.