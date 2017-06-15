Polaris Music Prize reveals 2017 Long List in Ottawa
The Long List for the 2017 Polaris Music Prize was revealed Tuesday during a press conference at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre. The announcement, hosted by Polaris founder and Executive Director Steve Jordan, was livestreamed on Facebook Live.
The announcement capped off an exciting week for Jordan, who was also presented with the Unsung Hero Award Monday evening at the Canadian Independent Music Association’s third annual Celebration & Awards Gala in Toronto.
The 10 album Short List will be revealed on July 13, while the winning album will be announced at the Polaris Gala at The Carlu in Toronto on September 18. Both events will be streamed by CBC Music.
The 2017 Polaris Music Prize Long List is:
- A Tribe Called Red – We Are The Halluci Nation
- Alaclair Ensemble – Les Frères Cueilleurs
- Anciients – Voice of the Void
- Arkells – Morning Report
- Philippe B – La grande nuit vidéo
- BADBADNOTGOOD – IV
- Louise Burns – Young Mopes
- Chocolat – Rencontrer Looloo
- Clairmont The Second – Quest For Milk and Honey
- Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
- Antoine Corriveau – Cette chose qui cognait au creux de sa poitrine sans vouloir s’arrêter
- Le Couleur – P.O.P.
- Marie Davidson – Adieux Au Dancefloor
- Mac Demarco – This Old Dog
- Gord Downie – Secret Path
- Drake – More Life
- Feist – Pleasure
- Figure Walking – The Big Other
- Fiver – Audible Songs From Rockwood
- Geoffroy – Coastline
- Hannah Georgas – For Evelyn
- Japandroids – Near To The Wild Heart Of Life
- Carly Rae Jepsen – E.MO.TION Side B
- B.A. Johnston – Gremlins III
- Lisa LeBlanc – Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?
- The New Pornographers – Whiteout Conditions
- Klô Pelgag – L’Étoile thoracique
- Peter Peter – Noir Éden
- Lido Pimienta – La Papessa
- Jessie Reyez – Kiddo
- Daniel Romano – Modern Pressure
- The Sadies – Northern Passages
- John K. Samson – Winter Wheat
- Tanya Tagaq – Retribution
- The Tragically Hip – Man Machine Poem
- TUNS – TUNS
- Leif Vollebekk – Twin Solitude
- Weaves – Weaves
- The Weeknd – Starboy
- Charlotte Day Wilson – CDW
