Top 10 Finalists for 2018 Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class Announced

On Thursday, the JUNO Awards and Slaight Music announced the 10 emerging acts that will continue to a final round of judging in the 2018 Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class. This year’s three winners will be the third group to participate in Canada’s premier artist development program, which aims to equip artists with the tools, training, and guidance needed to further their careers, build their own sustainable businesses, and become ‘JUNO ready.’

The top 10 acts were selected by a panel made up of representatives from major and independent music labels, publishers, agents, managers, and media partners. The 2018 list includes:

The Master Class combines music education through MusiCounts and the recognition and support of music excellence through the JUNO Awards. Allan Reid of CARAS/The JUNO Awards and MusiCounts will be featured on the 2018 Super Jury tasked with selecting the winners. The Super Jury will also feature JUNO alumni Lights, Kardinal Offishall, Max Kerman (Arkells), and Gavin Brown, in addition to Ali Slaight of Slaight Music. The acts selected by the Jury will receive a prize valued at over $100,000, including studio time at Slaight Music Recording Studios, an all-inclusive trip to Toronto for a week of mentorship hosted by Canada’s Music Incubator at Coalition Music, a trip to the 2018 JUNO Awards in Vancouver, BC, a performance slot at JUNOfest, and a chance to perform at the exclusive JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards.

Past winners of the Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class include Neon Dreams, The Lytics, Youngblood, Derrival, Slow Leaves, and The Fortunate Ones. Like this year’s group of finalists, their hometowns are spread across the country, and include Halifax, NS, Winnipeg, MB, Vancouver, BC, and St. John’s, NL.

Visit the Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class website to learn more about the program and this year’s selected emerging talents.