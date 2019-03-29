Tyler Shaw celebrates Gold certification during JUNO weekend in London

2019 is shaping up to be a terrific year for B.C.-raised singer and songwriter Tyler Shaw. During JUNO weekend in London, ON earlier this month, Shaw was presented with his fourth Canadian Gold award plaque by his Sony Music Canada team and management for the hit single “With You,” joining hits “Wicked,” “House Of Cards,” and the Platinum-certified “Kiss Goodnight.”

During the JUNOS broadcast, Shaw performed the hit single, and you catch watch this performance below.