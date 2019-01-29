2019 JUNO nominees announced at CBC headquarters in Toronto

The nominees for the 2019 JUNO Awards were announced earlier today from CBC’s headquarters in Toronto, hosted by CBC Radio personality Raina Douris.

Multi-Platinum star Shawn Mendes leads the pack of nominees with 6 nominations, followed by R&B superstar The Weeknd with 5. Loud Luxury and bülow, who will both perform at the 48th annual broadcast along with Corey Hart, both received 4 nominations. The full list of nominees can be viewed here.

12-time JUNO winner and Diamond-certified artist Sarah McLachlan, who was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2017, was announced as the host for this year’s awards, and was in attendance to reveal this year’s nominees.

Prior to announcing McLachlan as this year’s host, CARAS/JUNOs President & CEO Allan Reid took to the podium to welcome the industry guests in attendance, congratulate this year’s special award recipients, and reveal new details about the JUNO Week celebrations in London, ON. Reid also announced preliminary details on a new partnership with the National Music Centre, as well as an “Allies in Action” discussion panel in partnership with Women In Music Canada, Canadian Live Music Association, and PwC.

Music Canada is proud to work alongside the JUNOs and return as sponsor of the Album of the Year category, featuring the albums Darlène by Hubert Lenoir, These Are The Days by Jann Arden, Shawn Mendes by Shawn Mendes, My Dear Melancholy, by The Weeknd, and Outsider by Three Days Grace.

Fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite JUNO artists with the 2019 Fan Choice category, featuring nominees Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne, bülow, Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, Killy, Loud Luxury, NAV, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, and Tory Lanez. Fans can vote by sharing the official JUNO Fan Choice hashtag on Twitter or Instagram, or by including the hashtag in a comment on any post on The JUNO Awards Facebook Page. As well, fans can vote by listening to their favourite artists’ songs in the official JUNO Fan Choice Presented by TD playlist on Apple Music.

Watch the 2019 JUNO Awards Nominee Press Conference! https://t.co/ToYb9g97CT — CBC Music (@CBCMusic) January 29, 2019

Tickets to The 2019 JUNO Awards are available online at budweisergardens.com, by phone at 1-866-455-2849 and in-person at the Courtesy Ford Box Office at Budweiser Gardens (Located at Gate 1).