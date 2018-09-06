Win a Vinyl or CD prize pack in our ‘Gold In Canada’ Back to School Contest!

Music Canada wants you to return to class with some fresh new vinyl in your collection from some of Canada’s favourite Gold-certified artists!

One lucky winner will receive our Grand Vinyl Bundle Prize, courtesy of Universal Music Canada, Sony Music Canada, and Warner Music Canada, which includes vinyl copies of:

Harry Styles Harry Styles

Harry Styles G Eazy The Beautiful & Damned

The Beautiful & Damned Arkells Morning Report

Morning Report Lorde Melodrama

Melodrama Khalid American Teen

American Teen Scott Helman Hotel D’Ville (featuring Gold single “PDA”)

Not too shabby, right?

If you’re not chosen as the Grand Prize winner, don’t fret! By entering the contest, you are also eligible to receive a CD prize pack of certified artists like Camila Cabello, Charlotte Cardin, P!nk, and more.

Each release included in the contest contains a track that has been certified #GoldinCanada by Music Canada. Every Thursday, Music Canada updates the Gold In Canada playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play with 50 of the latest tracks earning the coveted Gold certification.

HOW TO WIN

Follow Gold/Platinum Canada on Instagram and/or Twitter, Like the contest post, Tell us your favourite song certified #GoldinCanada this summer (hint: follow our playlist for the latest tracks, or visit the Gold/Platinum Canada database), Tag a friend that you listened to it with!

Don’t forget to ‘Like’ Gold/Platinum Canada on Facebook for more updates on the latest certified releases.

Click here to view the Official Contest Rules.

Contest closes at 11:59 PM EST on September 18, 2018.