Miranda Mulholland named runner-up for the Globe and Mail’s Canadian Artist of 2019

Music Canada extends our congratulations to Miranda Mulholland on being named a runner-up for The Globe and Mail’s Canadian artist of 2019!

In the article, John Doyle highlights Mulholland’s acclaimed solo album, By Appointment or Chance; the continued growth of the Muskoka Music Festival, which Muholland founded in 2017; and the galvanizing artist advocacy work she has conducted as examples of why Miranda was one of the most exciting Canadian artists of 2019.

In 2019, Mulholland was named a Global IP Champion by the Global IP Center, and spoke about artist advocacy at events in Canada and around the world, including the Folk Alliance International conference in Montreal, the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights in Geneva, at Midem and the MaMa Festival and Convention in France, and Canadian Music Week in Toronto.

The Globe named literary icon Margaret Atwood the Canadian Artist of 2019, recognizing the success of her highly anticipated book The Testaments, the success of the television adaptation of her classic novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Atwood’s book tour and philanthropic endeavors amidst a time of great personal loss following the passing of long-time partner Graeme Gibson.

Joining Mulholland as runners-up for the Globe’s recognition include actor and director Philip Akin, film performer, writer, and director Deragh Campbell, artist and sculptor Brian Jungen, and masked country musician Orville Peck.

so incredibly honoured to be a runner up (to @MargaretAtwood !!!!!!!) for artist of the year in @globeandmail! thanks to @MisterJohnDoyle for the lovely words and spotlighting my music as well as my advocacy! ❤️#globeandmail #artistadvocacy #byappointmentorchance #whoohooo https://t.co/vsfD7iYyBA — miranda mulholland (@miramulholland) December 28, 2019

So: @MargaretAtwood is the Globe’s 2019 Canadian Artist of the Year. Here are the Very Important runners-up, incl the indefatigable @miramulholland

(for subscribers)https://t.co/5sP3ng1EyT — John Doyle (@MisterJohnDoyle) December 28, 2019

She’s released a critically acclaimed album; runs @MuskokaMusic festival; is a board member of Massey Hall; a tireless, globe-trotting activist; & now runner up to @MargaretAtwood as Artist Of the Year! @Music_Canada is very proud to have her chair our brilliant Advisory Council. https://t.co/e80Gvg3k8O — Graham Henderson (@GFHenderson) December 29, 2019

Congratulations, Miranda! We are proud and grateful to have such a talented artist and strong advocate for creators as Chair of the Music Canada Advisory Council.