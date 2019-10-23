Music Canada and Member Labels Announce MusiCounts Scholarship in honour of Deane Cameron

Earlier this year, the music industry lost Deane Cameron, former President of EMI Music Canada and a true changemaker who had an indelible effect on our industry. In memory of Deane, Music Canada, with the support of our member labels Warner, Sony, and Universal, is proud to announce a new MusiCounts scholarship in his honour.

The scholarship will give aspiring professionals the connections, skills, and resources needed to jump start their career in music. The Scholarship is intended for young professionals who are completing post-secondary studies in the areas of music performance, music business, or music production, and who plan to enter the workforce within the next 12 months.

The announcement was made today at Music Canada’s 2019 Symposium, by Steve Kane, President of Warner Music Canada, and Jeffrey Remedios, President of Universal Music Canada. Shane Carter, President of Sony Music Canada, would also have been part of the announcement, but was unable to attend due to travel.

Reflecting Deane’s long standing support for Indigenous communities and programs, $15,000 has been pledged to the MusiCounts Scholarship Program, which will ensure that two to three Indigenous youth will receive a MusiCounts Scholarship in 2020. MusiCounts’ new partnership with Indspire will allow MusiCounts to identify Indigenous youth in Canada who will benefit most from this unique scholarship program.

“Deane Cameron was a titan of our industry – a passionate and proud supporter of Canadian music, a staunch advocate for creators, and an inspirational leader,” says Graham Henderson, President and CEO of Music Canada. “He was a mentor for so many in the music business, and an esteemed member of our board for 24 years. Through the support of our members – Sony, Universal, and Warner – we honour his enduring legacy though this scholarship.”

For full details on MusiCounts’ Scholarship programs, visit https://musicounts.ca/programs-overview/scholarships/.