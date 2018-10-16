Release: Music Canada commits to diversity and equality with changes to governance structure

October 16, 2018, Toronto: Today at Music Canada’s annual industry dialogue and celebration, Playback 2018, President and CEO Graham Henderson announced the results of a year-long comprehensive governance review to ensure organizational excellence and representation at the company. The review has resulted in three concrete actions to promote diversity and equality.

Music Canada’s Board of Directors has approved the addition of two new, independent members who will assume the positions of Director and Chair. Between them, these women bring to the Board outstanding expertise in corporate governance, finance and accountability, government relations, and general business. This change will improve representation of women on Music Canada’s Board of Directors to 40%.

Music Canada has also adopted a Diversity Policy that will guide the organization in governance decision-making, and Music Canada will constitute an Industry Advisory Group that will provide an inclusive forum to give voice to diverse constituencies in the music industry. The Industry Advisory Group will report to the President & CEO and will provide input into our programs and policies.

“We all have a responsibility, as individuals and organizationally, to align our practices with our values,” says Graham Henderson. “Music Canada and our members are committed to inclusion and equality, but change at the governance level can be the slowest to happen organically. With the changes we’ve announced today, our core values will be reflected at every level of our organization, ensuring balanced decision-making resulting in competitive advantage.”

Music Canada looks forward to announcing more details of its governance review as they become available.

