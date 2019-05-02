Win a Scott Helman prize pack to celebrate his latest #GoldinCanada certifications!

Were you one of the lucky fans in attendance at Scott Helman‘s recent Toronto show when he was surprised with a Gold plaque for “Hang Ups” on stage at the Danforth Music Hall? Since then, Scott’s received his second #GoldinCanada certification of 2019 for “Kinda Complicated,” joining “PDA” as the second track from 2017 album Hôtel de Ville to reach Gold status!

To celebrate, we’ve teamed with Warner Music Canada to give one lucky fan a shot at winning a sweet Scott Helman vinyl prize pack featuring two vinyl records (Hôtel de Ville & Augusta EP) and more Hôtel de Ville swag (CD, t-shirt, sticker set)!

HOW TO WIN

Simply head over to Gold/Platinum Canada’s Instagram, find our contest post, and:

Follow Gold/Platinum Canada on Instagram. Like the contest post. Comment with your favourite Scott Helman song certified #GoldinCanada (make sure to use the hashtag!). Tag a friend you’ve listened to it with.

That’s it! All entrants must be following Gold/Platinum Canada on Instagram, so if you’re not already, don’t forget to do that once you’ve entered.

By entering the contest, you agree to the Official Contest Rules.

Contest closes at 11:59PM EST on Monday, May 20, 2019.