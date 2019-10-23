Susan Marjetti recognized with Music Canada’s President’s Award

Music Canada is proud to present Susan Marjetti, Executive Director of CBC Radio and Audio, with the Music Canada President’s Award. This award is given to an individual outside the confines of the recorded music label community who has exhibited a deep passion for music, and who has had an enduring impact on the wider industry.

Marjetti’s role at CBC includes oversight of CBC Music, CBC Talk, CBC Podcasts, and most recently, the new CBC Listen, which is a consolidated digital audio offering that includes all of CBC’s audio content from music playlists to podcasts. All of these platforms are doing incredible work to amplify the talent of great Canadian artists.

She has spent nearly four decades working in radio stations, from small to complex organizations, in various parts of Canada. Prior to taking over the reins at the network, Susan managed CBC Toronto and the Ontario region where she, and her team, worked to make the public broadcaster more relevant to these fast-paced cities, and an ever-changing province.

“I’m deeply touched by this recognition. Like all of you, music has been such a big part of my life,” says Susan Marjetti. “Music has the power to connect us. To reflect us. To engage and entertain us. It matters deeply. And Canada just wouldn’t be the same without our music and the people who make it. At CBC Music, we aspire to celebrate and honour that every day.”

Susan’s leadership in diversity and inclusion has also been recognized numerous times, including recognition with a Harry Jerome Award, Ryerson’s Wall of Fame, and the Rosalie Award.

The award was presented today at Music Canada’s 2019 Symposium. Marjetti is the fourth recipient of the Music Canada’s President’s Award; previous recipients include Mark Garner, Cory Crossman and Chris Campbell, and Josh Colle.