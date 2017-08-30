Toronto music industry raises more than $4,000 for Unison and MusiCounts at Blue Jays game fundraiser

In its second year, the Toronto music industry Blue Jays game raised an incredible $4,404.75 to support the Unison Benevolent Fund and MusiCounts. This is nearly double the amount raised in the event’s inaugural year, where $2,100 was raised in support of the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research.

Jon Box of Universal Music Canada is the organizer of the annual event, and is already planning to surpass this year’s achievement in 2018.

“We are inspired by the work of our 2017 charities, MusiCounts and Unison Benevolent Fund, and our greater industry who supported the event with nearly 400 ticket purchases!” says Jon Box. “There’s nothing more gratifying than bringing people together for a good cause. We now have a 2018 goal to sell 500 tickets and raise $5,000. Looking forward to sharing details soon!”

Congratulations to everyone who helped to organize the event, donated prizes for the raffle/silent auction and attended the game. Thanks also to Steam Whistle Brewing, who donated event space and staff for a pre-game get together, as well as $1 from each beer sold to support Unison and MusiCounts.

Below is a selection of social media posts from the event:

Great turnout for TO Music Industry @BlueJays game in support of @UnisonFund & @MusiCounts -nearly 400 tix sold! Tx @boxset33 for organizing pic.twitter.com/WbEMgq80t4 — Quentin Burgess (@teamquentin) August 17, 2017

Toronto music industry section up on the Jumbotron at last night's @bluejays game! Putting the fun in fundraiser in support of @musicounts & @unisonfund! A post shared by Music Ontario (@musicontario) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Nearly 400 music industry folk headed out to tonight's @BlueJays game in support of @UnisonFund and @MusiCounts. pic.twitter.com/NJlsjGQ99o — Unison Fund (@UnisonFund) August 16, 2017

MusiCounts celebrates musical excellence and puts musical instruments into the hands of kids who need them the most. Their mission is to ensure that all children and youth in Canada have access to music education.

Unison Benevolent Fund provides counselling and emergency relief services to the Canadian music community. They are here to help professional music makers in times of hardship, illness or economic difficulties.