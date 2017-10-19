Graham Henderson launches Music Canada’s first-of-its-kind Value Gap report at Playback 2017

Music Canada’s annual industry dialogue and celebration, Playback, took place on October 17. The headlining portion of this year’s event was the launch of Music Canada’s latest research report The Value Gap: It’s Origins, Impacts and a Made-In-Canada Approach. This new report is the first comprehensive collection of information about the Value Gap, and the solutions available to Canadian policy makers.

At Playback 2017, Music Canada’s President and CEO, Graham Henderson, shared highlights from the report and described the four concrete recommendations contained within for the Government of Canada to address the Value Gap plaguing Canadian music creators and other cultural industries.

Watch the full video below:

The Value Gap is the most pressing global phenomenon hurting creative industries, including publishing, journalism, film and television production, and music. It is an issue of critical importance to the current and future health of Canadian culture, our nation’s cultural industries, and the creators of our cultural works.

Many of our creative industry partners affected by the Value Gap, some of whom are supporting partners in the Focus On Creators coalition, attended Playback and shared their reaction to the report:

At @Music_Canada's AGM yesterday listening to @GFHenderson unveil its study of the #valuegap in creative work pic.twitter.com/vUSMhdhLgD — Access Copyright (@AccessCopyright) October 18, 2017

Thanks for your work, @Music_Canada – a great report and a must-read for recording artists https://t.co/BE2YVDZgLU — RACS (@ACTRARACS) October 18, 2017

Great work from @Music_Canada. Creators increasingly squeezed out while others profit from the work they create. Time for change. #cdnpoli https://t.co/ckBSsCVFOm — ACTRA National (@ACTRAnat) October 18, 2017

