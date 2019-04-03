IFPI’s Global Music Report 2019 illustrates streaming’s continued rise in Canada and around the globe

IFPI’s anticipated annual “State of the Industry” report is now available and paints a picture of an industry transformed by evolving listening trends and emerging markets. Overall, the global music industry experienced its fourth year of consecutive growth, with an increase of 9.7% in 2018. Much of that growth across the globe is attributed to streaming, which increased by 34% and accounted for almost half of global revenue at 47%.

Streaming accounted for 60% of recorded music revenues in Canada in 2018, and increased in trade value by 31.9% from USD $200.7 million in 2017 to USD $264.8 million in 2018. Of that streaming revenue, USD $211.8 million came from subscription audio streams, USD $26.78 million came from ad-supported audio streams, and USD $26.21 million came from video streams. After streaming, the next leading sources of recorded music revenues are “other digital” at 15%, physical sales at 15% and performance rights and synch at 11%.

The reports also list five key elements to fostering fair marketplaces so music continues to thrive. Those elements are:

Music’s value must be recognized;

Copyright frameworks must be clear and provide legal certainty;

Rights holders must be free to decide who can use their music and how;

Music must be licensed on fair terms, and;

Adequate tools must be available to prevent music from being made available illegally.

Securing sustainable growth for today’s digital music industry will be the topic of focus this Friday in Geneva, as Music Canada and IFPI present ‘An Industry Transformed’ during the convening of the Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights (SCCR) by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The top digital single of 2018 in Canada was “God’s Plan” by Drake, who was awarded IFPI’s 2018 Global Artist of the Year Award in February of 2019, becoming the only artist to ever win the award twice. The top digital single worldwide in 2018 was “Havana” by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) with “God’s Plan” in the number two position. The top album of 2018 in Canada was Drake’s Scorpion, and globally was The Greatest Showman (OST) by Cast of ‘The Greatest Showman.’

IFPI’s Global Music Report 2019: State of the Industry is available for download on IFPI’s website.